



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – From pricey cameras to stylish duds, Pembroke Pines police would like to catch up to several people who took a five-finger discount at a pair of stores.

The first shoplifting incident happened June 1st at the Best Buy, 11400 Pines Boulevard on June 1st.

A man and woman stole two 4K Arlo cameras worth $600. They are indoor/outdoor wireless cameras used for home security. Prices for packages range from several hundred dollars up to a thousand dollars.

The couple is not known to the police and is not suspected of committing other crimes. Police believe they drove off in a white Dodge Caravan with Florida license tag number “IEQ U68.”

The second incident happened on June 4th at the MadRag store in the Pembroke Commons Mall. Three women stole nearly $475 worth of items by putting them into their large handbags.

The following day, the store was targeted again.

Two different women stole 325 worth of merchandise by concealing it under their clothing. The fled in black Nissan Ultima with Florida license number “KTK E43.”

Shopper Pamela Wilcox hopes they’re caught.

“I just feel like if you don’t have the money you shouldn’t come in and shop,” she said. “You shouldn’t take the items if you don’t have the money to pay for it.”

All combined, more than $1,400 in merchandise was taken in the Best Buy and MadRag thefts.

“I don’t think it’s right because then it drives up the price and cost for everyone else,” said shopper David Coleman. “It just makes it bad for the people who are the consumer and come in and who are doing something honest instead of stealing.”

Anyone who can identify these individuals is urged to call the Pembroke Pines police or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 473-TIPS (8477).