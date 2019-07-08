Comments
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is in trouble with the law after being a big hurry to get to Key West.
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say Shiller Florestal, 32, was clocked doing 111 miles an hour on US 1 near the Bahia Honda Key bridge.
Sheriff’s deputies said Florestal, who was driving a Lexus, was unable to stay in a lane, passing in no passing zones and driving into oncoming traffic.
Florestal crashed into some bushes when deputies turned their lights and sirens on. He told them he was going to Key West to see a friend.
He was taken to jail instead and charged with reckless driving.