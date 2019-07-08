CRESTVIEW (CBSMiami/AP) — A man accused of throwing lit firecrackers under a nine-year-old girl’s bed as a prank has been charged with burglary, child cruelty without great harm and possession of methamphetamine.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Morrison, 44, who lives in a tent nearby walked into the child’s home uninvited.
A man who lives in the house heard the firecrackers and chased Morrison out with a stick.
Morrison told investigators he was only trying to play a prank on the child, who woke up and started crying and shaking when the firecrackers exploded.
Morrison was arrested and booked into the Okaloosa County jail.
