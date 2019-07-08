MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Gables police urged people to stay away from the Merrick Park area, as they looked for at least one carjacking suspect.

Police set up a perimeter and had placed the shopping center on lockdown while they searched for the suspect.

Authorities said there was carjacking along Miracle Mile which ended near Merrick Park.

The Shops at Merrick Park is located at 358 San Lorenzo Avenue.

A short time ago, Coral Gables police tweeted, “Perimeter is being broke down…all roads around Shops of Merrick Park are open and pedestrian traffic around the area is open. There is no immediate threat to the public.”

No word if the suspect had been caught.