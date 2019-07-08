  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coral Gables, Coral Gables Police, Local TV, Merrick Park, Miami News, Shops At Merrick Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Gables police urged people to stay away from the Merrick Park area, as they looked for at least one carjacking suspect.

Police set up a perimeter and had placed the shopping center on lockdown while they searched for the suspect.

Authorities said there was carjacking along Miracle Mile which ended near Merrick Park.

The Shops at Merrick Park is located at 358 San Lorenzo Avenue.

A short time ago, Coral Gables police tweeted, “Perimeter is being broke down…all roads around Shops of Merrick Park are open and pedestrian traffic around the area is open. There is no immediate threat to the public.”

No word if the suspect had been caught.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s