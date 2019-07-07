



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The expanding Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is looking to fill more than 600 positions at a three-day job fair.

Check-in for the open call job fair will be noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8; and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.

Applicants can park in the Winner’s Way garage and check in at the Hard Rock Event Center, located in the northwest corner of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Positions are available include banquet staff, beverage, culinary, front office, housekeeping, pool operations, public space, restaurant staff, security, and stewards.

Candidates must submit applications before the job fair by visiting the Seminole Careers website or by texting the word CASINO to 97211.

Candidates should dress for success and bring their résumé, a valid ID, Social Security card and work authorization form, if needed.

At a job fair last month, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino had 2,500 applicants and resulted in more than 500 job offers.