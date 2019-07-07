  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

LEHIGH ACRES (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s an unfortunate story that is told far too often.

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the tenth fatal collision this year, out of 13 total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 1-year-old female panther were found Tuesday in Lee County east of Wild Turkey Strand Preserve.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

