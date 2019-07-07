  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Body Found, Decomposed Body, Florida News, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Tampa

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A gruesome discovery found alongside a busy Florida roadway.

Florida authorities are investigating the discovery of decomposed human remains.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the investigation on Facebook and Twitter after a worker found the remains Saturday morning in a watery ditch alongside one of the main roads that runs through Tampa.

No other information was immediately released.

The investigation continues.

