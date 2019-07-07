Comments
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A gruesome discovery found alongside a busy Florida roadway.
Florida authorities are investigating the discovery of decomposed human remains.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the investigation on Facebook and Twitter after a worker found the remains Saturday morning in a watery ditch alongside one of the main roads that runs through Tampa.
No other information was immediately released.
The investigation continues.
