Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Plantation


PLANTATION – A huge explosion rocked a shopping center in Plantation late Saturday morning.

It happened at 801 S University Drive.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted the windows blown at the LA Fitness in the plaza. The roof of the business next to it had collapsed.

An explosion blew out the windows of an LA Fitness in Plantation. (CBS4)

An explosion in a Plantation shopping plaza caused a business’ roof to collapse. (CBS4)

Vehicles in the parking lot also had their windows damaged, debris was strewed across the lot.

Plantation Fire Rescue had set up a triage in the parking lot. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing store, check back for updates.

