DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who fired at a car in Dania Beach on Wednesday night.

Deputies said a Chevy Impala was traveling westbound on Northwest 3rd Street when the suspect fired several shots at the vehicle near Northwest 9th Avenue.

The driver of the car was hit in the leg, but managed to get out of the car and run off. He was later found by deputies after someone called 9-1-1 reporting an injured man on the roadway.

Prentice Mathis, 48, was found dead in the passenger seat of the abandoned car, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the driver to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

BSO has not released the driver’s name for his own safety.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the murder.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact BSO Detective Barbara Dyer at 954-321-4262 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477).