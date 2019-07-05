Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are investigating the shooting of a man on Friday night.
Authorities said the victim was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he appeared to be alert and conscious.
The incident occurred in the area of the 3300 block of SW 25 Street.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).