MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police investigated a suspicious package Thursday night at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Cell phone video recorded at a Downtown Miami high rise shows some people running from Bayside Marketplace Thursday night. Even though some were in a hurry, others casually walked toward the exit during the yearly fireworks show.

“We heard from the bottom people saying bomb threat, so we just basically started running out,” Texas resident Ricky Navarro said.

Navarro has a story to tell when he’s home in Texas. He and his girlfriend took off in fear for their safety.

Miami police say they were called to investigate a suspicious package while fireworks were going off nearby at Bayfront Park. Unlike previous years, what’s known as one of the best shows in South Florida, came to an end after about ten minutes. The show was scheduled to last a half hour.

“I thought it was going to be a little bit longer. We were all waiting for the big finale, it didn’t happen. It’s alright, there’s always next year,” Carlos Soto said.

Even a short show, many were still left satisfied.

“I think it’s awesome. This is my first time here. It’s amazing. I’ve never seen nothing like this before,” Christian Concepcion said.

Officers also confirmed a portion of Bayfront Park was evacuated.

Police gave an all-clear after learning the package was a suitcase. It’s still unclear if police know who left it behind.