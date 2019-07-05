  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Fireworks Accident, Local TV, Miami News, Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, a second seriously hurt in fireworks-related accidents on July 4th in Pompano Beach.

Around 10 p.m., a 31-year-old male was setting off fireworks in the parking lot area of his apartment complex, at 2930 N.W 5 Street, in front of several bystanders.

Witnesses said he placed a PVC pipe partially in the ground and put an approximate 3” mortar shell inside. He lit the explosive and it went off before he could move to a safe distance.

The man suffered massive shoulder, neck and head injuries. He was taken to Broward Health North where he died as a result of his injuries.

At about the same time, a 15-year-old was injured by a firework at 1721 NE 2 Terrace. The teen lit 24” roman candle and it blew up in his hand. He lost several fingers and possibly his entire right hand as a result of the accident.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health Medical Center.

