



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, who had his left arm amputated after a violent crash in Miami-Dade early Thursday morning, said her son will get through this.

Tess Stephens posted a thank you on Facebook to everyone who has left messages of support.

“,,, my family and I welcome and appreciate all the love & support. KJ is a fighter!! And he will fight through this! Yes he did lose his arm but he’s got his life!” wrote Tess Stephens.

She then asked for respect and privacy so her son can heal and grieve for what he has lost and then get up and fight for “all the many blessings he does have!”

The crash took place on the SR 836 Expressway ramp leading to the SR 826 Expressway.

Police say Norton’s black 2017 Ford F150 rolled over onto its roof after colliding with a concrete barrier for unknown reasons.

A grey 2015 Maserati was also involved in the crash. The vehicle had minor damage, the driver was not hurt.

A family friend of Norton’s said his vehicle got cut off before it flipped.

Norton, 22, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

According to Norton’s agent, his left arm was amputated.

Norton’s girlfriend, who was in the car with him, was also taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. She had minor injuries.

Norton played collegiality for the University of Miami and is in his second season with the Dolphins.