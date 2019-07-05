



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see on CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week, we’re meeting World War II Veteran Arthur Boren.

Arthur Boren enlisted in the United States Navy because he says he would not get drafted.

Most of his friends got called during that time but he did not and he says he too wanted to do his part for the country.

Before joining the U.S. Navy he got a job at Columbia University with a company called SAM where he was put into a room and was told to just to turn valves and he did so for several months.

While there he enlisted in the U.S. Army but was left out, so he signed up for the Navy and they took him.

However, little did he know that while he was working at Columbia University he was making history.

“One day they dropped the atom bomb and they said it was conceived at Columbia University in a company called SAM. It was more important that I worked there than going into service I felt this was a war that everybody should have been in but I didn’t realize I was doing something for it when I was working,” said Arthur Boren.

U.S. Navy World War II Veteran Electrician Technician Arthur Boren was honored at a Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the crowd for this well-deserved recognition a proud moment as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you World War II Veteran Arthur Boren for your service and dedication to our country.