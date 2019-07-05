MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 400 corals collected from the Dry Tortugas National Park off Key West are being transferred to the University of Miami – Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science for safe keeping.

The coral rescue in the park is part of the Coral Rescue Project, a multi-agency effort that aims to collect healthy corals to keep them from being infected with the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease.

It’s an infectious, waterborne disease that has significantly impacted approximately half of the hard coral species on Florida’s Reef Tract. Collecting corals from Dry Tortugas National Park is crucial to the progress of the Coral Rescue Project because it is one of the few areas not yet affected by the disease.

“We are grateful that the park is able to participate in this coral rescue effort to ensure our corals are preserved for future generations,” said Park Manager Glenn Simpson. “This effort would not be possible without the dedicated work of our partners.”

At Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, the collected corals will be placed in aquariums to prevent them from becoming infected, to preserve genetic diversity, and to serve as breeding stock for future restoration activities.

Located 70 miles west of Key West, Dry Tortugas National Park protects one of the most pristine and diverse portions of the 360 linear mile long Florida Reef Tract, which is North America’s only barrier reef. The park is a popular recreation destination for snorkeling, diving, fishing, and boating.