MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Coast Guard is searching for a 37-year-old Carnival cruise ship crew member who fell overboard.
The Carnival Victory was returning to Miami from Cozumel when the man went overboard about 30 miles northwest of Cuba.
According to a statement from Carnival:
“The ship’s command immediately returned to the location where the crew member went overboard and initiated search and rescue activities which are ongoing.
All appropriate authorities, including the United States Coast Guard, have been notified and search and rescue efforts continue. A USCG cutter and aircraft are being dispatched to assist in the search and rescue activities and an alert advising of the situation has been sent to other ships in the area.”
The Victory was on the last leg of a four-day cruise that departed PortMiami on Monday.