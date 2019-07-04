MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lots of people are planning to hit the beach or go to a barbecue to celebrate the Fourth of July. But just in case you were planning on stopping by the bank or library, forget about it, they’re closed.

Here is a list of what else will be closed on the Fourth of July in Miami-Dade and Broward.

• Federal offices: Closed.

• County offices: Closed.

• County courts: Closed.

• Public schools: Closed.

• Garbage collection: Broward – regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade – no collection.

• Stock markets: Closed.

• Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).

• County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.

• Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

• Public libraries: Closed.

• Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).

• Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.

• Malls and grocery stores will be open -individual store hours may vary. Costco is closed.