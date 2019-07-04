MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police investigated a suspicious package Thursday night at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.
Police sent the following tweet at 9:36 p.m.:
We are currently on scene behind Bayside Marketplace investigating a suspicious package. The service road behind Bayside has been evacuated in order to allow our Bomb Squad to conduct their investigation. There have been NO evacuations to Bayside or Bayfront Park. pic.twitter.com/pChS410RcI
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 5, 2019
No other details were immediately available.
Hundreds had gathered at the park to enjoy 4th of July fireworks.
People at the park tell CBS4 News that the fireworks show only lasted several minutes. It is unclear if police activity had anything to do with the show ending earlier than planned.
Police were seen walking around with K-9 dogs and several police units remained at the scene as of 10 p.m.