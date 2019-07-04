  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4th Of July, Bayfront Park, Bayside, City of Miami Police, Downtown Miami, Miami News, Suspicious Package


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police investigated a suspicious package Thursday night at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Police sent the following tweet at 9:36 p.m.:

No other details were immediately available.

Hundreds had gathered at the park to enjoy 4th of July fireworks.

People at the park tell CBS4 News that the fireworks show only lasted several minutes. It is unclear if police activity had anything to do with the show ending earlier than planned.

Police were seen walking around with K-9 dogs and several police units remained at the scene as of 10 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s