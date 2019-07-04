Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a domestic situation led to the attempted murder of a woman in Hialeah on Thursday afternoon.
Hialeah police say it is investigating the attempted murder at a residence located in the 1000 block of East 20th Street.
Investigators believe a man tried to kill his wife before taking his own life.
Authorities say the woman was airlifted to Jackson Ryder Trauma in critical condition.
No further information is being released at this time, as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.