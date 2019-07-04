MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bad accident in Miami-Dade early Thursday morning caused two people to be hospitalized.
One of those injured is Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton.
A statement on the crash from the Dolphins reads:
“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”
Police say one of the cars involved in the accident rolled over, though its not known whether that is the car that Norton was traveling in.
Both patients injured in the crash were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Video of Norton arriving at the hospital shows him suffering what appears to be a very serious injury to his left arm.
The injury is not life threatening.
Norton played collegiality for the University of Miami and is in his second season with the Dolphins.