  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Job Fair, Local TV, Miami Lakes, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

Representatives from more than three dozen top companies will be looking to fill more than 2,300 positions Wednesday, July 10th, at a major job fair in Miami Lakes.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Don Shula Hotel 6842 Main Street.

Companies looking to hire include Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Cafe International, American Express, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Miami Heat, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Doubletree Ocean Point, Florida Blue, US Foundry.

Click Here to see the companies and the positions they are seeking to fill.

If you plan to go, visit jobnewsusa.com before the event and pre-register. On the website, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”

Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter. When you do meet the recruiter, have an engaging and motivated attitude to make a positive impression

Finally, make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s