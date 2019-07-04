WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins failed to secure a win on America’s birthday, losing 5-2 to the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Anthony Rendon hit his 20th homer and knocked in the go-ahead run to help the Nationals finish off a three-game sweep of the last-place Marlins.

Washington has won eight of nine and 13 of 16 to climb to a season-best four games over .500.

Rendon was selected for the NL All-Star team for the first time in his seventh season, but is considering pulling out of festivities next week in Cleveland to nurse some bumps and bruises. At the plate and in the field with a few perfect throws from third base, Rendon looked no worse for the wear.

Kurt Suzuki homered in the second inning to extend the Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record for consecutive games with a home run to 18. Rendon hit a solo shot in the fourth off Elieser Hernández (1-3) and drove in Gerardo Parra with a single in the fifth.

Parra, the newcomer responsible for sparking the Nationals’ dugout home run celebrations, drove in two insurance runs with a double in the sixth, creating some important rest for Washington’s most-used relievers.

Javy Guerra escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, and 42-year-old Fernando Rodney picked up his second save of the season.

Washington right-hander Aníbal Sánchez (5-6) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings. He hasn’t lost since returning from the injured list in late May.

