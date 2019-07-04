FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Thousands flocked to Fort Lauderdale Beach for a day of fun in the sun on July 4th and a dazzling nighttime fireworks show.

The party kicked off at noon on the beach between SE 5th Street and Las Olas Boulevard. There was a family zone along with beach games, music, bounce houses, face painting, and water slides.

“It’s a proud day in our country where we can get together with friends and family and reflect on what a beautiful country that we live in because it is a free country,” said one woman.

A woman who had recently immigrated to the US from Iran said

“Today means pride and freedom and I love America but I love for Iran and America to come together in peace and just be done with all the animosity,” she said.

Most people plan to stay after dark and catch the spectacular offshore fireworks show which begins at 9 p.m.

But before that happens there’s a free concert by country music icon Lee Greenwood (“God Bless The USA”).

If you are thinking about going to the beach to catch the show, there are a couple of things you need to be aware of.

First, while there are no road closures, expect heavy traffic and delays. Police officers are stationed at all nearby main intersections and crosswalks to assist with pedestrians and traffic. Park only in designated areas because parking violations are being strictly enforced. Public parking lots will fill early, therefore, water shuttles/taxis and land public transportation are highly recommended.

Also, glass bottles are strictly prohibited on the beach and alcohol can only be consumed in the event area.

Finally, leave the fireworks at home. No fireworks of any kind, including sparklers, are allowed on the beach.