BREVARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Many pets freak out when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations and the thundering sounds of fireworks, especially dogs!

But inmates at Brevard County Jail will be snuggling up with shelter pups to comfort them during those stressful times.

According to the sheriff’s office, a lot of people reached out to them about volunteering to help keep the dogs at the local animal care center calm during the holiday.

The community’s offering sparked an idea for a new program that would benefit the dogs and bring positivity to the lives of incarcerated inmates.

Inmates will be consoling the dogs by reading to them, playing with them and feeding them tasty treats during the peak hours of festivities.

“Our goal is to not only help calm the dogs but also to help build and instill a sense of purpose and compassion in the inmates that will hopefully aid them as they transition back into society once they have served their time,” said Sheriff Wayne Ivey.