WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Palm Beach judge has awarded custody of a two-month-old baby found in a trash bin to the child’s father.

The Palm Beach Post reports 34-year-old Carlos Jimenez Martins will name the little girl Sarah Jimenez Carvalho.

Her 34-year-old mother Rafaelle Alessandra Carvalho Sousa remains in jail, charged with child abuse and attempted murder.

Martins told detectives he didn’t know his longtime girlfriend was pregnant until just before she was arrested in May.

Officials say two people were walking in the Boca Entrada Apartment complex area, in suburban Boca Raton, when they heard a baby crying from inside of the dumpster.

The pair checked and found a newborn baby girl

Martins and Sousa share a 3-year-old son as well.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the little boy after Sousa’s arrest. The judge gave Martins custody of the boy June 11th but ordered a DNA test to make sure he is the father of the infant.

Under Florida’s Safe Haven Law, you can give up a newborn at a firehouse or hospital with no questions asked.

