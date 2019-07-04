DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) – When Coco Gauff plays tennis halfway around the world at Wimbledon, her family here in South Florida couldn’t be more excited.

Yvonne Odom is Coco’s grandmother.

“I’m proud of all my grandchildren but this is the one everyone knows,” Odom said with a laugh.

The family lives in Delray Beach. Coco’s younger brothers are pretty amazed with what their sister has accomplished.

“I’m so proud watching her,” said Codey Gauff. “It’s fun when she wins a point because everyone goes cuckoo, especially my grandma right here.”

When Coco beat her childhood Idol, 5 time Wimbledon champ Venus Williams, she was thrilled.

“I’m literally living my dream right now,” said Coco. “And not many people get to say that.”

Her grandmother was watching, knowing she was on her way to achieving her dreams.

“After the first set, that’s when I was like, ‘Oh my God! She could beat her!’ Cause I’m looking at her, how she’s playing, then I realized she was in her zone. Because what we’ve learned, people who watch Coco, is that when Coco is in her element I don’t think anybody can beat her, I really don’t.”

Coco advanced after another win on Wednesday. Her youngest brother Cameron was cheering her on.

“She wins like all the matches and I’m so excited for her to go to round three,” said Cameron Gauff.

With each match the excitement grows.

Coco’s grandmother is confident that if she stays focused and calm, good things are ahead.

“I usually pray for God to give her a calmness and a peace that she plays her game,” said Yvonne.

When asked for a prediction on how Coco’s tournament will end, her grandmother didn’t want to jinx anything.

“I don’t like to make predictions,” she said. “Only thing I’ll say, if she plays her game Coco could be the youngest Wimbledon Champion.”

All of Coco’s family, friends and fans are going to have their eyes on the tennis courts at Wimbledon on Friday, when she’s expected to play her next match.