MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Happy 243rd Birthday America! It’s time to celebrate and there are plenty of picnics, parades, concerts, food and parties across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to do just that.

And of course, there’ll be tons of fireworks!

Here are some places where you can go see those lights in the sky on another terrific Fourth of July!

Miami-Dade

America’s Birthday Bash

Bayfront Park, Miami

One of the most known parks in Miami, Bayfront Park, is a popular destination for tourists, especially from the cruise lines. Located on the bay next to PortMiami and the AmericanAirlines Arena, it is a location of a series of free events and classes all year round. Celebrating Independence Day at the park means free admission, but be there early because the festivities begin at 10 a.m. A free kids’ zone opens at 3 p.m. and the largest fireworks spectacle starts at 9 p.m. People can also enjoy live music and great beer! Just note that no cans, coolers or personal fireworks are allowed, although with such an array of restaurants and bars, libations will not be an issue.

Miami Beach Fire on the Fourth Festival

North Beach Bandshell Park, 73 Street & Collins Avenue

A day-long festival from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., features live entertainment, family-fun games, food trucks, yoga, DJs, fireworks and more. From noon until 4 p.m. children can enjoy the Kids Zone, which will include a rock climbing wall, bungee jump station, inflatable water slide, free soccer clinic, bounce house, face painting and arts & crafts. Local restaurants are set to compete in a culinary competition at 2 p.m. as well. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Two park and ride locations where drop-off/pick-up will be taking place (North Shore Bandshell Park and 42 Street/Sheridan Ave). Free shuttles may be flagged down at any MDT stop along this route. Service will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Keep in mind, Styrofoam, glass containers and alcoholic drinks are not allowed.

Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Crandon Boulevard, from Harbor Drive to West Enid Drive

This event features jets overhead, marching bands, marching golf carts, red white and blue floats and tons of entertainment. The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m. on Crandon Boulevard. The floats in the parade are a part of a homemade float competition. Kiwanis Picnic on the Village Green follows the parade. Fireworks start at 9:00 pm, and they can be seen from the Village Green or anywhere with a view of the Atlantic Ocean.

4th of July at The Biltmore Hotel

1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables

Join in the festivities while celebrating the 4th of July at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Grounds open at 5 p.m. while a concert begins at 7 p.m. Enjoy open bar from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a Stars and Stripes BBQ Dinner from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. with endless food and dessert! Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $180.

Coconut Grove 4th of July Celebrations

The Barnacle Old Fashioned 4th of July Picnic

3485 Main Highway

Bring a picnic or purchase burgers and hot dogs from The Barnacle Society, live music, lawn, table and board games, kids’ crafts, a scavenger hunt, make and fly a kite and more! From 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

CocoWalk’s Annual Independence Day

3015 Grand Avenue.

Live music and fun activities for the entire family, face painting, and of course, the annual hot dog eating competition. Bring picnic, lawn chairs and blankets, coolers, no alcohol. From 3:00pm – 7:00 pm, hot dog eating contest at 5:00 pm

Picnic and Fireworks at Peacock Park

2820 McFarlane Road

Bring picnic, lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the fantastic fireworks show. Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

City of Homestead Celebrations “Race to the 4th” at Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Boulevard

A family event and a community tradition featuring live music, rides and rock walls for children, food trucks and drink vendors, games and of course fireworks! From 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m. The event is free but $20 VIP tickets are available. Call 305-224-4570

City of South Miami July 4th Celebration

Palmer Park, 6100 SW 67 Avenue

South Miami’s celebration, which kicks off at 5 p.m., features live bands, food vendors and a fun zone for the kids. The event will be capped off by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Free admission.

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at Bal Harbour

Bal Halbour Beach

Head out to Bal Harbour for a 9 p.m. fireworks display with music at the jetty on the beach, located on the north end of Bal Halbour Beach at 101st Street, overlooking Haulover Inlet. Free refreshments, desserts and seating for residents and hotel guests.

Celebration by the Bay

FIU Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151 Street

Enjoy music, entertainment and fireworks over FIU’s Biscayne Bay. Food will be available for purchase and fireworks start at sundown.

Doral Independence Day Celebration

Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87 Avenue

Festivities from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with food, refreshments available for purchase, activities and entertainment. Free admission.

City of Hialeah Independence Day Celebration:

From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Hialeah Park, Milander Stadium, 4800 Palm Avenue.

Broward

4th of July Spectacular On Fort Lauderdale Beach

A1A and Las Olas Boulevard

The City of Fort Lauderdale puts on an amazing celebration which begins at 12 p.m. with family activities including a DJ, beach games, bounce houses, water slides, face painting and contests. Music continues throughout the evening, including a 7:45 p.m. concert with Country music singer, Lee Greenwood. The celebration comes to an end with fireworks on the beach at 9:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Aventura’s 4th of July Celebration

City of Aventura Government Center

The City of Aventura’s festivities take place at 9 p.m. and can be seen from any location along Country Club Drive. If it rains, the fireworks will go off on July 5.

Deerfield Beach’s 4th of July Celebration

Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE and SE 21st Avenue

There will be entertainment, arts, crafts and food vendors as well as a Kid’s Zone. The fun starts at noon and fireworks go off at 9:00 p.m. Shuttle service from The Cove Shopping Center, Sullivan Park and the St. Ambrose Catholic Church Parking Lot (east side of complex) to the beach is from 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. Shuttle service will be suspended after 5:45 p.m., when Hillsboro Blvd. and the Hillsboro Blvd. bridge is closed to vehicular traffic, service will resume from 11pm – 12am.

Hollywood Beach July 4th Star Spangled Spectacular

Hollywood Beach & Broadwalk

There will be fun for all ages at this celebration of our nation’s 243rd birthday. Start off at 5 p.m. in Charnow Park (Garfield Street and the Broadwalk) with a DJ and concerts. Enjoy several live performances at the Hollywood Beach Theater. The offshore fireworks display starts at 9:00 p.m. No alcohol, fireworks, sparklers, glass containers, large coolers or barbecue grills are allowed into the beach. Free shuttle service is offered at the Radius Garage and the Van Buren Garage on 250 N 19th Avenue and 251 S 20th Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Fourth of July Party

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40 St.

Live entertainment, food trucks and fireworks show by the world-famous Grucci of New York at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The viewing area for the fireworks welcomes people of all ages. Free admission.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea 4th of July Events

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will take part in the 4th of July festivities by holding a parade on El Mar Drive at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they will then host Family Fun on the Fourth in El Prado Park which is on the beach right across from Town Hall and includes a water slide, music, clowns, face painting, hot dogs, ice cream and lemonade. Fireworks will conclude the event and will start going off at 9 p.m.

Margate’s 4th of July Celebration

Margate Municipal Complex on 58th Avenue

The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. with the City’s popular parade followed by the Calypso Cove Pool Party from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., a live band and food trucks from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The celebration culminates with a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Margate Boulevard and 441.

Miramar’s 4th of July Celebration/Fireworks

Miramar Regional Park (16801 Miramar Parkway)

Enjoy a Kids zone, food, beverages, DJ music, and vendor giveaways, while awaiting a spectacular fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. Free admission.

Pembroke Pines July 4th Celebration

Pines Recreation Center (7400 Pines Blvd)

Festivities start at 6 p.m. and include rides, a concert, and food trucks on site from 6-9 pm. Fireworks are at 9 p.m. Free admission.

Pompano Beach July 4th All Day Beach Bash & Fireworks Extravaganza

Pompano Beach Fishing Pier, 222 N Pompano Beach Boulevard

Pompano Beach’s festivities begin at 5 p.m. There’s live music featuring “Southern Blood” and “Vinyl.” Fireworks follow at 9:00 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the end of the Pompano Beach Fishing Pier. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome; however personal fireworks, glass containers, alcohol, and pets are prohibited.

Sunrise July 4th Parade/”Not All Superheroes Wear Capes” Parade & Family Fun Day/ Concert & Fireworks

City Park (6600 Sunset Strip)

From 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., themed floats will wind their way west along Sunset Strip from NW 12th Street to City Park, where the celebration continues with free refreshments and a children’s fun zone. Concert and fireworks will be outdoors at the BB&T Center on One Panther Parkway starting at 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Local bands like “The Rock Show” and “Inner Circle” will perform. Parking and admission is free.

Weston 4th of July Hometown Parade

No fireworks in Weston but the hometown parade lineup is starting at 10:30 a.m. and traveling from Town Center Boulevard and Three Village Road. Parade route ends on Main Street. Free admission.

Old Fashioned Fourth in Davie

Enjoy old-fashioned games, activities, a barbecue, costumes, and watermelon and pie-eating contests. Fun starts at 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. DJ Digital Anarchy will be playing oldies. $12.95 to $19.95 admission.