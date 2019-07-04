MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Anticipation is building for one of Miami-Dade’s biggest Fourth of July fireworks displays.
If you want to check it out, head on over to Bayfront Park for “America’s Birth Bash,” one of the best July 4th celebrations in South Florida
The party starts Thursday afternoon with live music, a children’s play area, tons of food, toys and games and lots of police officers keeping a close watch to keep people safe.
People from all walks of life come together in their love of this country and the freedoms we all enjoy.
If you’re planning on going for the fireworks, be warned you can’t bring coolers, large bags, bottles, cans, and no personal fireworks.
The fireworks get underway at 9 p.m.
Last year, an estimated 40,000 people attended the event.