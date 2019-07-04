Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This July 4th holiday, the AAA Auto Club has teamed up once again with Budweiser for their ‘Tow to Go’ program which offers a confidential ride home to driver’s who have a few too many to drink.
The tow and ride are both free of charge over the holiday.
You don’t even have to be a AAA member.
The Tow to Go program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers until 6 a.m. Friday.
Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 25,000 intoxicated drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.
The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
Important Tow To Go Guidelines:
- The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles
- You can’t make an appointment to use the Tow to Go service, it is designed to be used as a last resort so have a designated driver before you have your first drink.
- If a person is too intoxicated to be safely transported in a tow truck, AAA may need to contact law enforcement to assist with getting the intoxicated individual a safe ride home.