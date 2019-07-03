Comments
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman who left several puppies to die in a hot SUV in Orlando has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty.
Penelope Stanley, who is from Mississippi, was arrested Tuesday after the dogs were found in the vehicle in a hotel parking lot.
Investigators say a six-month-old Chihuahua died in the vehicle. A three-month-old Shepherd mix and a six-month-old terrier mix were taken by Orange County Animal Services, but the Shepherd mix later died.
Temperatures in central Florida Tuesday were in the high 90s.
Stanley’s bond was set at $2,600.