MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been taken into custody after fatally stabbing her boyfriend multiple times in Pompano Beach.

Police say the homicide occurred Tuesday evening at a residence in the 2700 block of 1st Street.

BSO says responding officers were called to a possible domestic violence incident at the residence and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives say the victim’s girlfriend, identified as Donna Lacey, stabbed him while he lay in the bedroom. She faces second-degree murder charges.

The man, whose identity has not been released pending next of kin notification, was transported to Broward Health North where he died from his injuries.

Police say Lacey has 17 prior arrests in Broward County for charges including battery, burglary, violation of domestic violence protection order, prostitution, possession of cocaine, elderly exploitation, and battery on law enforcement.

Anyone with further information is urged to call BSO detectives at 954-321-4242 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

