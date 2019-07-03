



— The staff of a Texas bank got a big surprise when they showed up at work Wednesday morning — the bank’s ATM was missing and a forklift used to remove it was left in the parking lot.

The automated teller machine had been stolen at about 3:30 a.m. from the AimBank on Tres Hermanas Boulevard in Odessa.

The thief or thieves had used a stolen forklift to pry the ATM from its from its foundation, CBS affiliate KOSA reported.

“There were no employees present at the time and no injuries are reported,” AIM Bank said in a statement. “There was an undisclosed amount of money taken from the ATM and the ATM has been recovered.”

Police say the forklift had been stolen from a construction site about a half-mile away from the bank. No arrests have been made in the case.