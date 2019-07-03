  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Education, Florida Department of Education, Florida News, Local TV, misconduct, Schools

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Department of Education wants school districts to quickly report complaints about potential misconduct by school personnel to help expedite investigations that could lead to employees’ removal.

The department on Tuesday announced it is developing a rule that would mandate “quick reporting” by school districts on allegations of misconduct that “affect the health, safety or welfare of a student.”

The rule also seeks to clarify the type of alleged misconduct that would require “expeditious reporting.” Part of the reason the department is proposing this rule is to have Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran “exercise his authority to recommend removal of school district personnel from direct student contact.”

Since 2010, the department has been required to investigate and take appropriate action on complaints even when accusers have withdrawn complaints or indicated a desire to not have cases investigated anymore.

If alleged misconduct affects the welfare of a student, state law says the commissioner can request the immediate suspension of personnel from their regularly assigned duties, with pay. The commissioner can also reassign employees to positions that do not require direct contact with students.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s