WIMBLEDON, England (CBSMiami/AP) – South Florida teenager Coco Gauff just keeps winning at Wimbledon.
Gauff, 15, who is originally from Delray Beach, extended her stay at the All England Club by dispatching former semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3.
The teenager gained worldwide attention after upsetting five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.
Gauff is the youngest player to come through qualifying for Wimbledon in the Open era but showed her maturity once again in a match played under the new roof on No. 1 Court.
She never faced a breakpoint and had only 10 unforced errors compared to 24 for Rybarikova.
Another unseeded American, Danielle Collins, also advanced. Collins beat No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
