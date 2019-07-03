  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Meteor Society, Florida News, Local TV, Meteor, Miami News, Orange Fireball, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Space Debris

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Look, up in the sky!

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s an….orange fireball?

Conspiracy theorists took to social media in a flurry of excitement after a mysterious flying object resembling an orange fireball streaked across the Florida sky.

The American Meteor Society reported two dozen sightings from Jacksonville to Key West early Wednesday, and tweeted there’s “no real explanation yet.”

Even the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the fun after receiving reports about the mysterious lights, posting on social media “we were not invaded last night by Martians, but we appreciate the level of confidence you have of us to stop intergalactic invaders.”

The meteor society’s operation manager Mike Hankey later told The Palm Beach Post he’s certain it was space debris, breaking apart in the atmosphere.

He says the sightings were only hours off the debris’ estimated re-entry time.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s