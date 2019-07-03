



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Kids are taught from a young age to be polite.

They learn valuable lessons including, remembering to say “please,” “thank you,” “excuse me” and even hold open the door for someone whenever possible.

But is there such a think as being too polite?

Some people seem to think so!

Today’s “Lauren’s List” explains what you may be doing that could be seen as ‘too polite.’

Hedging Your Opinions- Your instinct to be polite may have you wishing you could simply agree with everyone to keep the peace. But there’s a difference between seeing both sides of an issue and agreeing with both sides to make everyone happy. Etiquette consultant Maryanne Parker tells “Reader’s Digest” there are ways to share a dissenting opinion without being offensive or confrontational. Letting Others Choose- You’re going out to dinner with friends, and you let them choose the restaurant. Every. Single. Time. You may think you’re being polite for letting them choose, but what others may see is someone who is too weak to make decisions or someone who can be easily manipulated. Too Much Eye Contact- We’re all taught to look at someone while talking to them. But it could cross from polite to off-putting if the eye contact is held for too long without natural breaks. Licensed Psychotherapist Jeff Larson says too much eye contact can actually make you seem overly aggressive, rather than polite. Apologizing Too Much- Saying sorry when you’ve done something that requires an apology is basically ‘Politeness 101.’ But it’s important to only apologize when appropriate. I am guilty of this sometimes. My instinct is to say sorry, even when I didn’t really do anything wrong! Experts say apologizing too much or when it’s not necessary can be an indication of low self-esteem.

Of course, this isn’t a free pass to stop being polite.

Kindness is important!

But do you find yourself doing any of these things?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.