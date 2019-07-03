



— An Ohio mom who had bailed out her 22-year-old son after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter now wants her money back.

“I want him out of my house. He is mentally and physically abusive to me and is not going to change,” Heather Robinson wrote in a motion to revoke her son’s bond. “I no longer want to be responsible for him.”

Travis Cottrell, 22, of Massillon was indicted on Oct. 15, 2018. on five felony counts, including involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs. Cottrell allegedly sold fentanyl and carfentanil to a Wooster man who later died of an overdose.

Judge Corey E. Spitler set Cottrell’s bond at 10 percent of a $25,000 appearance bond, which Cottrell’s mother posted four days later. But on June 14, she filed a motion to revoke Cottrell’s bond, The Daily Record reported.

“Travis told me he would obtain employment and treatment for his addiction,” Robinson wrote in her motion. “I posted this (bond) because I believed he would. It’s been eight months now and he has not attempted to even find a job and is still using.”

During a hearing on Tuesday, Cottrell denied hitting his mother. However, Judge Spitler ordered the $2,525 bond be returned to Robinson and Cottrell be held in the Wayne County Jail pending a pre-trial hearing.

“Whether you put your hands on her or not … part of the issue is you told her you were going to get a job and you didn’t get a job. It’s been eight months. And I don’t think she likes, probably, your attitude around the house,” Spitler said.