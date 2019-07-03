MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overnight closure on the Florida Turnpike Extension turned into a traffic nightmare Wednesday morning thousands of drivers.
The Florida Department of Transportation said the closure of all lanes near SW 8th Street was necessary to safely remove an overhead sign structure that spans both directions. They said it was unsafe to allow vehicles to travel under the sign structure.
The closure was supposed to end at 5 a.m. but workers encountered a problem. Removal of the structure was more difficult than anticipated and the closure was extended into rush hour.
Northbound and southbound drivers were forced to exit at SW 8th Street causing heavy delays on the exit ramps. Drivers stuck on the Turnpike were told to expect two-hour delays.
The FDOT hopes to have the lanes re-opened around 11 a.m.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area until then.