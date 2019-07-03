



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man behind bars for allegedly drugging, raping and filming a 15-year-old girl is facing similar accusations from another teen girl.

Jorge Marintez was arrested last month, accused of showing up uninvited to a party the girl was throwing at her home.

According to police, Martinez gave the victim Percocet that caused her to overdose. Videos of the alleged assault were posted by Martinez on social media.

Investigators say it all happened at a home Martinez was staying at in Miramar.

Authorities said at the time that the victim was fighting for her life, but an update on Monday listed her condition as stable.

While already behind bars, Martinez was charged again this week after a second 15-year-old girl came forward accusing him of similar crimes.

That minor had not planned on prosecuting until seeing Martinez on the news for allegedly drugging and raping the initial victim.

He’s now facing charges for both incidents.

Martinez remains behind bars at the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail.