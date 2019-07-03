



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run crash in Hialeah from earlier this week.

40-year-old Danny Leiva is facing multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a deadly crash and driving with a suspended license.

According to police Leiva was driving his 2009 Toyota Camry northbound on East 5th Avenue, but in the southbound lanes and at a high rate of speed.

Upon reaching the intersection at East 41st Street, Leiva failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed his car into a 2007 Dodge Durango.

Authorities say a 70-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were inside the Durango that was hit and subsequently rolled over.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the male was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

CBS4 obtained surveillance video showing the violent collision, and it’s not easy to watch.

WATCH: HIT AND RUN IN HIALEAH

Police say after the crash, Leiva exited his vehicle through the front passenger door and then fled the scene a short time later.

He was located nearby after a canvass was conducted by Hialeah Police officers.

Police say they found several beer cans, some of which appeared to be empty, on the front passenger floor of Leiva’s vehicle.

According to authorities, Leiva is a habitual traffic offender and has had at least four suspensions of his license and two prior DUI convictions.