FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Non-native iguanas are now on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s hit list.

Since the lizards’ populations have been multiplying so rapidly, the state wildlife agency is now encouraging people to kill them.

An FWC news release says people should exterminate the large green lizards on their properties as well as on 22 public lands areas across South Florida.

Iguanas should be killed humanely.

They can be shot with a pellet gun, stabbed in the brain, or bashed in the head with a shovel. If you use the shovel approach, it has to be done with one stroke or else you could be charged with animal cruelty.

Also, you can’t drown or poison them or, again, you could be criminally charged.

Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor of the first degree. Those convicted can be punished with a year in prison, a fine of $5,000 or both.

Iguanas aren’t dangerous or aggressive, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels. The males can grow to at least 5 feet long and weigh nearly 20 pounds.

The commission says female iguanas can lay nearly 80 eggs a year.

They are allowed to be kept as pets but are not protected by any law except anti-cruelty to animals.

Green iguanas were first reported in Florida in the 1960s in Hialeah, Coral Gables and Key Biscayne along Miami-Dade County’s southeastern coast. Green iguana populations now stretch along the Atlantic Coast in Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties and along the Gulf Coast in Collier and Lee Counties.

There have also been reports as far north as Alachua, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River and St. Lucie Counties. However, individuals observed in more northern counties are likely escaped or released captive animals and are unlikely to establish populations, as iguanas are not cold hardy.

