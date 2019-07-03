Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fireworks can be fun and exciting, but they can also be extremely dangerous.
Every July, law enforcement professionals do their best to educate people on ways to safely enjoy fireworks.
They also warn against buying illegal fireworks.
There are several things you can do to ensure a safe experience while setting off fireworks:
- Do not let children play with fireworks or sparklers.
- Closely supervise everyone coming into contact with fireworks or sparklers.
- Always have a bucket of water nearby if lighting fireworks or sparklers.
- Don’t try to re-light a firework or sparkler that fizzes out or doesn’t explode.
- Leave larger fireworks to the professionals; visit a city or county-sponsored show.
Inspectors in Miami-Dade and Broward will be visiting locations where fireworks are sold to make sure that vendors are properly certified by the state and are only selling legal fireworks.