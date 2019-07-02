Filed Under:Harry Cohen Complex, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Near Drowning, North Miami Beach, Teen Nearly Drowns

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenager is in critical condition after nearly drowning in North Miami Beach.

It happened around the Harry Cohen Complex near South Grade Drive and Northeast 165th Street.

North Miami Beach police say a group of teens jumped into the water when one started having trouble.

One of that teen’s friends nearly suffered a similar fate.

“So we jump in. Me, not knowing he couldn’t swim, but I could swim,” said the teen. “He jumped in with me and I don’t know, he started drowning and I didn’t know he was drowning so I jumped in for him. I thought I could jump in and grab him and take him out of the water but I almost drowned with him.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was eventually able to pull them out and start CPR.

