MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you drive the Palmetto Expressway, be warned new construction is headed your way.

“Every traffic change has its challenges and I’m sure that this is not gonna be an exception,” said Marta Rodriguez with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Starting in mid-July, workers will begin the installation of new tolled express lanes on the ‘crawl-metto’ and Rodriguez said drivers will really have to pay attention.

“They have to really look at the DMX sign to be aware of where the express lane markers end,” she said.

The installation of the express lane markers will affect traffic from Flagler Street to NW 154th Street and along I-75 from the interchange to NW 170t Street.

The work will begin in the southbound lanes and then move to the northbound lanes. The project is approximately 13 miles in length.

Rodriguez said the outside express lanes will remain open but the biggest change will be the entry and exit points on the highway. On the southbound side, there will be only three.

“The first one would be between Flagler and State Road 836, the second one between NW 36th Street and NW 58th Street, and the third one between Okeechobee Road and NW 103rd Street,” said Rodriguez.

“They will not be able to exit express lanes until north of NW 154th Street unless they are connecting directly to I-75,” she added.

So if you’re not headed north of NW 154th Street or connecting directly to I-75 don’t used the lanes because you won’t be able to get off.

Rodriguez said while this may bring some pain for drivers now it will make the driver easier in the future.

“Once the whole system is open it will definitely help the flow of traffic,” she said.