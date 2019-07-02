  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No one likes to use a dull razor but you don’t want one too sharp either.

For exactly that reason Gillette is recalling 87-thousand Venus Simply3 disposable razors.

The company says the affected razors have blades which can become misaligned during use, causing a higher risk of cuts.
Venus has received one confirmed report from a woman who was cut while using this product.

Two products are included in the recall. The Venus Simply3 disposable razor 4-pack and the Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 bonus packs that included one free Venus Simply3 disposable razor. They were sold from January through May.

No other Venus razors are subject to this recall.

If you think you may have one of these razors, you should stop using them.

You can contact Gillette to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

