Filed Under:Daytona Beach, FHP, Flagler County, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida News, Head On Collision, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says two motorcyclists have died in a head-on crash.

Sgt. Dylan Bryan said in a news release that a 70-year-old man was attempting to pass traffic on Monday night when he collided head-on with another motorcycle driven by a 65-year-old man.

Bryan says both men died at the scene on State Road A1A in Flagler County, which is north of Daytona Beach.

The agency hasn’t released the names of the victims have not yet been released.

It is also not known if either was wearing any protective gear, such as a helmet.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s