  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Car Crash, Hialeah Hit And Run, Hialeah Police, Local TV, Miami News

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A hit and run in Hialeah left one person dead and another hospitalized on Friday evening.

Hialeah police said it was called to the scene of the crash on East 5th Avenue and 41st Street at around 7:40 p.m.

According to the Hialeah Fire Department, the collision involved two cars and one of them was rolled over. First responders said a 70-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were inside the rolled over car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma patient, Hialeah Fire said.

Police said the driver of the other car ran away on foot after the crash, but was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities have not identified the victims or the suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s