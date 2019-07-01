Comments
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A hit and run in Hialeah left one person dead and another hospitalized on Friday evening.
Hialeah police said it was called to the scene of the crash on East 5th Avenue and 41st Street at around 7:40 p.m.
According to the Hialeah Fire Department, the collision involved two cars and one of them was rolled over. First responders said a 70-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were inside the rolled over car.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma patient, Hialeah Fire said.
Police said the driver of the other car ran away on foot after the crash, but was eventually taken into custody.
Authorities have not identified the victims or the suspect.