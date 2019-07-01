



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Miami with a budget of $4,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $4,310/month, this 1,432-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive.

The residence has a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there’s this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 3760 Bird Road. It’s listed for $4,320/month for its 1,250 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, you can anticipate a swimming pool. You can also expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Photo: Zumper

Here’s a 1,396-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 180 N.E. 29th St. that’s going for $4,350/month.

The unit has a walk-in closet and a deck. The building features assigned parking and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1451 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that’s located at 1451 Brickell Ave. It’s listed for $4,395/month.

The building has garage parking and outdoor space. In the condo, which comes furnished, you’ll see air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1100 Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 1100 Biscayne Blvd., here’s a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo that’s listed for $4,399/month.

In the condo, which comes furnished, you can expect high ceilings and a balcony. The building offers an elevator, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.