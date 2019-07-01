



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As summer heats up it’s the perfect time to chill out at Miami Spa Month, which is actually two months of top-notch spa treatments for less throughout Miami and the beaches.

This celebration of zen is presented by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and it’s back for the 12th year.

“First of all, we have an amazing amount of spas participating. A record 43 spas this year. We have everything from hotel spas, day spas, and med spas. Everything you can get, from regular spa treatments to facials to massages, then you can get really exciting things like B12 shots and lymphatic drainage,” said Janel Blanco with the GMCVB.

Miami Spa Month has three price points, starting at $109, $139 and $199 depending on the services.

The $109 price point is generally 50 percent off the service and it comes with perks.

“You can also spend the day at the hotel, use the pool, the amenities. It’s a full day experience,” Janel explained.

At Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 10 treatments are on the spa menu including the red carpet treatment called The Fab priced at $139.00

“The Fab 4 has four different categories to it. It’s a 25 minute back massage, then Hamman bath for 25 minutes, then there is a shine hair restorative scalp treatment and then a blooming gardenia pedicure,” said Stephanie Giner from Lapis Spa.

Over at the Dermanova Spa & Salon, the newly opened, full-service spa at the Gabriel in downtown Miami, state-of-the-art cosmetic treatments are offered on the Miami Spa menu including the intense pulsed light photo facial, which is a laser light treatment for removing red splotches, brown spots, scarring, and reducing wrinkles.

Over in the Miami Design District at Emena Spa, six treatments are offered including the Hydrobrasion Facial priced at $139. The 60-minute treatment begins by mechanically exfoliating layers of dead skin cells to reveal new, smoother and clearer skin. Then a custom serum specific to your skin type is combined with oxygen to nourish and stimulate the skin.

For locals and visitors alike, Miami Spa Month is the time to indulge and pamper yourself for less, taking stress out of the equation.

“What it does is, it raises awareness to locals to the various treatments we offer and they can try it at a reasonable rate,” said Christina Tardi, owner of Emena Spa.

Miami Spa Month is on now through the end of August.

