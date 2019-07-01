FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old girl who nearly lost her life after she was reportedly drugged and sexually assaulted by someone she met at a party is showing signs of improvement.

Jorge Martinez, 18, showed up to the girl’s home in Miramar after seeing a party invite she posted on social media.

Martinez is accused of drugging her Percocet, raping and filming her. He then bragged about it on social media.

“The perk got her knocked out bro, I already know she can hear everything I’m saying,” said Martinez said in a video he posted online which showed the girl unconscious on a couch.

Brandon Dasent, a friend of the girl, said he was there and saw the viral video the next day.

“That just messed me up, that was like the worst thing to wake up to, unimaginable,” he said.

According to police the victim’s friends saw the video and went to Martinez’ home.

Martinez then drove the girl with her friends to a hospital over an hour away. At the time, police said she was fighting for her life.

“At this point, we don’t know if she is going to make it or not,” said Miramar police Detective Mark Morretti.

Police say the girl is now listed as stable.

Police are urging parents to have a serious conversation with their kids about drugs and social media.

“Talk to them about opioid use, talk to them about the dangers of social media again, this is a tragic case on so many levels,” said spokeswoman Tania Rues.